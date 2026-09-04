Chorost & Co. opens its first brick-and-mortar store in Tucson's Catalina Foothills

CATALINA FOOTHILLS, Ariz. (KGUN) — A Tucson-based e-commerce store is opening its first physical location in the Catalina Foothills, offering luxury watches and jewelry not commonly found in Southern Arizona.

Luxury jeweler opens first Tucson store in Catalina Foothills

Chorost & Co. opens Friday at the corner of Craycroft and River, next to Whole Foods and Teaspoon Restaurant. The store carries brands including Tiffany, Bulgari, Schlumberger and Rolex.

"I think we're elevating the experience for Tucson shoppers," owner Robert Chorost said.

Chorost launched the business as an online store in 2019. He grew up in Tucson but spent much of his life traveling with his parents, who worked on the wholesale side of the jewelry business, to cities including Los Angeles.

"These are things that most people find in Beverly Hills, New York and Chicago," Chorost said.

Marc Monroy

Now he's bringing that experience back to his hometown.

"What better to not reinvest in our home in Tucson and open up this beautiful store for people to hold and cherish these beautiful items," Chorost said.

The Catalina Foothills location also comes with a financial benefit for shoppers. According to the Pima County Public Library, Tucson's sales tax rate is nearly 9%. Unincorporated parts of the county, which includes the Foothills, pay about 6%.

"People don't have to go into Tucson and pay more sales tax as our sales tax are less in the Foothills," Chorost said.

The store also offers trade-ins for customers looking to upgrade.

"If somebody simply doesn't want their Rolex that they've been wearing for 10 years because they're bored of it and they want to trade it in for a newer watch we can have that option as well," Chorost said.

Marc Monroy

Chorost said the store has something for shoppers at a range of budgets.

"Even if your not super affluent, we have price points at every affordability and we also offer repairs," Chorost said.

For now, Chorost plans to operate this single location, with the possibility of expanding to additional brick-and-mortar stores in the future, though nothing is finalized.

I got a behind-the-scenes look at the store before it opened.

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