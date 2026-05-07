Catalina Foothills student wins Stamps Scholarship to University of Arizona Honors College

CATALINA FOOTHILLS, Ariz. (KGUN) — A Catalina Foothills High School student is one of only 5 scholars in the entire state of Arizona to win a Stamps Scholarship to attend the University of Arizona's Honors College.

Hannah Levin said she was surprised when she found out she had won the prestigious award after a lengthy application process.

"I did not think I was going to get it."

But she did.

"I feel really special and I am so honored."

Marc Monroy

Levin will receive nearly a quarter of a million dollars over four years at the University of Arizona, where she plans to study law and crime with hopes of one day becoming a federal prosecutor.

She plans to attend law school after undergrad.

On top of the scholarship funds, she is also receiving an additional $16,000 to study and research abroad.

"It motivates me a lot to be around these people to push each other and be our best."

Marc Monroy

Levin said the funds take off a huge financial load from her family. The University of Arizona website says tuition prices can range upwards of $40,000 per year when living on campus — up about 3% from last school year.

"It definitely takes off this huge burden for my family because paying for college is really expensive and I wasn't entirely sure how we were going to pay for it."

Levin said she also hopes the scholarship helps her family save for her brother's education.

Hannah Levin

"This allows us to save the tuition money that we would've spent on me and really allow him to also get an education as well."

She is now encouraging other students to pursue similar opportunities.

"Believe in yourself and have confidence in yourself and your abilities."

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.