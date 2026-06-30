Catalina Foothills road gets major renovation, smoothing out years of cracks and potholes

CATALINA FOOTHILLS, Ariz. (KGUN) — The intersection of Sunrise and Swan in the Catalina Foothills has been repaved after years of complaints from neighbors about poor road conditions.

The county worked on the road throughout the night last week, filling in cracks and potholes that had long plagued the area. The road now appears nearly brand new.

Valerie, who works at a shop along the road, said she is glad to see the improvements after years of difficult driving conditions near Catalina Foothills High School..

"It was pretty hard to travel for sure. Lots of bumps and having to swerve around the potholes and it was quite dangerous road conditions for there being a school nearby."

The renovations came after many neighbors in the area complained about the poor quality of the road.

Valerie said the completed work is a welcome change for the community.

"It's good to see them completing some road construction."

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