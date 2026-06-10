After a historically dry 2025 monsoon, local farm hoping for a bounce-back

CATALINA FOOTHILLS, Ariz. (KGUN) — As Southern Arizona prepares for the start of monsoon season, one local farm is hoping this summer's storms will bring more than cooler temperatures.

At Felicia's Farm in the Catalina Foothills, supervisor Scott Robins says rainfall can directly impact how much food the nonprofit farm is able to provide to people experiencing food insecurity across the region.

Related: Monsoon 2026: KGUN 9 Special Presentation

Last year's dry monsoon season made that mission more difficult.

"Yeah, it was a lot of... we spent a lot of money on water, you know, on irrigating everything because we had such a dry summer and that's when you need the most water," Robins said.

The farm relies on donated produce and eggs to support organizations serving people experiencing homelessness and poverty. Robins said the lack of rain forced the farm to spend more money on irrigation and limited how much it could plant.

"There was some crops that we didn't even plant last year because there was no way," Robins said. "The cost gets so high with water."

Despite those challenges, Robins said the farm rebounded with a strong winter growing season.

"We had a great harvest," he said. "We've had a lot of product, a lot of produce going out."

According to Robins, Felicia's Farm donated nearly 15,000 pounds of food and about 30,000 eggs in 2025. So far this year, he estimates the farm has already distributed between 20,000 and 25,000 pounds of food and roughly 40,000 eggs.

Rainfall provides benefits that go beyond simply watering crops.

Robins said groundwater contains minerals that can build up in the soil over time. Monsoon rain helps wash those minerals away, allowing plants to absorb nutrients more effectively.

"Every other day you'll see a small growth in them," Robins said. "And then you get one rainstorm and then everything goes crazy."

The farm is now preparing for monsoon season, which officially begins June 15.

If Southern Arizona sees regular summer storms, Robins says the benefits could ripple far beyond the farm's fields.

"It would mean a lot more food for a lot more people, and it would mean a lot less expenses for us," he said. "Which would help because we can put our money into other things that we need to do."

Robins said the farm's mission remains the same regardless of weather conditions.

"That's the main purpose of it all, you know, is to help people out," he said.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's seasonal outlook suggests Southern Arizona could see a wetter-than-normal monsoon season this year following a drier-than-normal winter.

Felicia's Farm relies on community support. If you would like to get involved or donate, click here.