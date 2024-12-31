2024 Southern Arizona: Year in Review

With 2025 at our doorstep, the KGUN 9 News Team takes a look at our year of covering Southern Arizona news in 2024.

Thank you for joining us for local coverage and neighborhood news in 2024. From KGUN 9 to you, we're wishing you and your loved ones all the best in the new year. Take a look with us back at some top headlines from the past year:

From Southeast side reporter Craig Smith | Davis-Monthan expecting new mission to replace the A-10

From Southside & South Tucson reporter Reyna Preciado | A year of clean-up: Barrio Restoration's founder reflects on Southside efforts

From Marana reporter Madison Thomas | Pilot of plane that crashed in Marana neighborhood shares what happened

From Midtown & Downtown reporter Eddie Celaya | Neighborhoods south of UA seek special zoning status

From Oro Valley reporter Kenny Darr | From vision to reality: 91-year-old vet shapes 'heroes' memorial in Oro Valley

From Eastside reporter Jacqueline Aguilar | Sonoran Skylines: Arizona's largest outdoor mural at Park Place Mall

From Green Valley & Sahuarita reporter Joel Foster| Community members voice risks of valley fever at Copper World Mine

From Midtown & Downtown reporter Alex Dowd | A new kind of wild cats at Hi Corbett Field

From Cochise County reporter Alexis Ramanjulu | Finding the cause: Bisbee Fire Department confirms where the Valentine's Day Fire started on Main Street

From Catalina Foothills reporter Andrew Christiansen | Foothills neighbors hoping to prevent fires by cleaning up invasive plants

From Northside reporter Tina Giuliano | 'There's so much not being taken care of'; Tenants at Miraflores Apartments fight for better living conditions