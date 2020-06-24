Weight gain during the COVID-19 pandemic

TUCSON, Ariz. — The COVID-19 pandemic is continuing to affect our lives and according to a recent WebMD poll, nearly 50% of women and 22% of men in the U.S. say they've gained weight because of COVID-19 restrictions.

Deborah Wright with WW Arizona says a lack of activity and stress made the process more difficult for members. WW Arizona centers were shut down in March for COVID-19 protection, but teams quickly modified operations by enhancing communications via phone, zoom and social media.

“We knew to give them resources like videos on YouTube. Some of the best trainers in the country offered free stuff during this time. There were videos that weren’t normally available. Some have come on because of the webinars, they say this is an opportunity for me to do it my way,” Wright said.

Amy Musick has been on her weight loss journey since 2016. She says panic buying and empty shelves at stores made it hard to maintain her goals, but she made it work. She’s lost 70 pounds so far and has about 30 more to go. She says if she can do what it takes to lose the weight anyone can.

“That was a tough thing I kind of determined this is what we’re dealing with so I’m going to do my best to make it a game and try and put meals together. I thought, OK, this is available on the shelf I’ll put it together with this and that’s dinner. Weight gain is so personal whether its 5 pounds or 55 pounds or no matter what you have to lose it affects you at a core level,” Musick said.

Since the start of the pandemic Weight Watchers Arizona transitioned into 185 webinars and virtual workshops per week to keep members on track and those workshops are here to stay.

“One thing about virtual workshops that has given a little bit of anonymity to the member as far as their body size were seeing larger members participate because they have a better comfort level with that,” Wright said.

Musick says while things seem out of control in today’s world there’s always a way to take control of your own health.

“Here it is the world has completely fallen apart and like Deb said I’m able to control something when the world is out of control. I’m able to control what I put in my body how I move,” Musick said.

Right now there’s one WW Arizona center in Tucson and ten in Phoenix. As for the cost- the first three months are free, then members pay $52 per month.

Locations are slowly starting to reopen with strict CDC guidelines.

“We’re requiring face masks of course and limited access to the suite as far as members coming in,” Wright said.