Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsAmerica in Crisis

Actions

Wells Fargo CEO apologizes for comments about diversity

items.[0].image.alt
Wells Fargo CEO apologizes for comments about diversity
Posted at 8:58 AM, Sep 23, 2020
and last updated 2020-09-23 11:58:23-04

NEW YORK (AP) — Wells Fargo CEO Charles Scharf is apologizing for comments he made about the difficulty of finding qualified Black executives.

Scharf said in a memo released this week that “there is a very limited pool of black talent to recruit from” in corporate America.

The comments and similar statements made in a Zoom meeting led to an intense backlash in Washington and from advocacy groups.

Scharf on Wednesday said in a prepared statement that the comments he made reflect “my own unconscious bias.”

“There is no question Wells Fargo has to make meaningful progress to increase diverse representation,” he wrote.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Election 2020 Guide

Key dates and deadlines and voter FAQ.