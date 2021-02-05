Minnesota GOP submits plan that would require Minneapolis to pay for security during Chauvin trial

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Senate Republicans have offered a counterproposal to Democratic Gov. Tim Walz’s request for security funding for next month’s murder trial for the former police officer charged with killing George Floyd.

Walz has requested $35 million in security from the state ahead of the trial for Derek Chauvin. But Republicans pushed back on the governor's proposal, calling it a bailout for Minneapolis failing to adequately fund its police.

Instead, Republicans proposed a new plan that targets Minneapolis.

The Republican proposal would require cities to pay when it receives policing help from nearby communities. If the city fails to pay, the state would divert funding earmarked for local aid to pay.

According to the Associated Press, the funding that would be diverted maintains services and infrastructure and prevents local property tax hikes

The state is coordinating with federal authorities and more than 200 chief law enforcement agencies across the state for the March 8 trial.

Chauvin faces charges of second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in connection with the death of George Floyd. Video taken of Floyd's arrest showed Chauvin kneeling on Floyd's next for nearly nine minutes.

Floyd's death sparked nationwide protests against police brutality.