Funeral service to be held for Andre Hill; Rev. Sharpton to deliver eulogy

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Hundreds are expected to gather Tuesday in Columbus to honor the life of 47-year-old Andre Hill — known as “Dre” to friends and “Big Daddy” to his three grandchildren — after he was fatally shot by a white police officer days before Christmas.

Adam Coy, the officer who shot Hill, has been terminated by Columbus police. Body camera video from Coy and other officers who were at the scene on December 22 was released last week. The video showed officers did not give Hill aid after he was shot, instead they handcuffed him as he lay dying on the driveway.

After the shooting, a woman from inside the home where the incident happened came outside and told officers Hill was there to drop off Christmas money.

Officers were in the neighborhood after a non-emergency call about a suspicious vehicle. Officers saw Hill leaving a home through a garage and confronted him.

The memorial service will take place at the First Church of God in southeast Columbus where civil rights attorney Ben Crump is expected to issue a “call to action,” and Rev. Al Sharpton will deliver the eulogy.

The service will begin with a public viewing at 10 a.m. before Hill’s family holds a private service at the church.