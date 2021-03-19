Chauvin trial: Judge expected to issue several key rulings on Friday

The Minneapolis judge presiding over the trial of Derek Chauvin — the man charged in connection with the death of George Floyd — is expected to issue several key rulings Friday as jury selection nears completion.

Judge Peter Cahill has said that he will issue a ruling on Friday on whether to allow expert testimony from a forensic psychiatrist on how people react to traumatic events. The request was made by prosecutors, who want the expert to verify whether Floyd’s actions during the arrest that led to his death were consistent with a person experiencing panic or anxiety amid a traumatic event.

The defense has argued that should that witness be able to testify, that they should be prepared to discuss a 2019 arrest in which Floyd did not resist when he was put into a squad car.

Cahill has also promised to issue rulings on Friday regarding the defense’s request for a continuance, a venue change and allowing more details of that 2019 arrest to be used in upcoming arguments.

So far, 12 jurors have been seated for upcoming arguments. Lawyers must agree on seating two alternate jurors before opening arguments can begin as scheduled on March 29.

Potential jurors are being asked what they know about the May 25, 2020 incident, if they’ve seen videos showing Chauvin with his knee on Floyd’s neck, and if they are aware of last week’s settlement between the City of Minneapolis and Floyd's family.

Floyd died in the custody of Minneapolis Police on May 25. Chauvin and several other police officers were responding at the time, all of whom have been charged in connection with Floyd’s death. Bystander video showed Chauvin kneeling on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes.

Chauvin faces charges of second- and third-degree murder, as well as a manslaughter charge.

How can I watch:

Court TV will be the only network with cameras in the courtroom and will provide live, gavel-to-gavel coverage.The entire trial will be on live TV as well as available online at CourtTV.com, and the Court TV app for Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Android and Apple devices.

In addition to in-depth reporting and expert analysis from veteran legal journalists - most of whom are lawyers - Court TV’s extensive coverage will include new virtual recreations, and insights and discussions from attorneys, investigators and forensic experts.

How can I follow updates:

Court TV will be updating their website, CourtTV.com, as well as their social media platforms and Court TV app for Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Android and Apple devices.

We will also post the latest developments on the trial on our website and social media platforms.