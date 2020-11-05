Alabama approves bid to cut racist phrases from Constitution

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Alabama voters have approved a measure that would begin the process of deleting racist language from the state's 119-year-old constitution.
Voters in the majority white, the conservative state rejected similar proposals twice since 2000.
With more than 1.7 million votes cast, the amendment passed with 67% support on Tuesday, the Associated Press reported.
That means more than 585,000 people voted against it, the AP reported.
The 1901 Alabama Constitution was approved to entrench white supremacy as state law.
Courts have long since struck down the legalized segregation. But language banning mixed-race marriage and mandating school segregation remains.
Backers view the phrasing as an embarrassment and potential roadblock to economic development.
According to the AP, the document has been amended 948 times and is considered the nation’s longest constitution.