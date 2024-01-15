More 2024 brides, grooms under age 30 getting plastic surgery

A Northeast Ohio plastic surgeon is seeing an increase in young brides and grooms coming in to transform into the best versions of themselves before their special day. According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, 64% of members state they have seen a dramatic increase in patients under the age of 30 requesting facial cosmetic surgery or injectable treatments.

Katie Saada, 29, wants to look her best on her special day, as every bride and groom does. But she felt that to achieve her best, undergoing some injectable treatments with plastic surgeon Dr. Diana Ponsky would help.

“I have gotten Botox up here, so these lines won’t deepen, the smile lines, and then we did under-eye filler which helps with dark circles, and lip filler which is my favorite,” said Saada.

Ponsky said more and more young couples about to get married are coming into her office.

“It’s changing,” said Ponsky. “It’s really interesting and it’s evolving and changing and there’s people who, because of social media, know more.”

Ponsky said people often start with noninvasive procedures, like Botox and fillers. But more patients are getting more invasive surgical procedures they’ve always dreamed of doing. Their big day coming up pushes many to just go for it.

“My philosophy is honestly you must listen to your patients and you have to see what it is that bothers them or what their concerns are,” said Ponsky. “The little things they would like improvements on, I start with that, and I study their faces and kind of give them my input.”

The American Society of Plastic Surgeons reports a 73% increase in Botox-related procedures and a 70% increase in fillers since 2019. Ponsky said there’s no stigma around plastic surgery anymore.

“It’s becoming very routine; it’s becoming almost like putting sunblock on when you go outside or moisturize. So, it’s going to become a part of most people’s self-care routine,” Ponsky said.

Confidence is everything on your wedding day, and Saada said she’s going to have it walking down the aisle in September.

“I have been looking at my parents' wedding photos, like these pictures are going to be around for so long you want to look as good as you can without having to filter it," said Saada.

Experts recommend speaking to a qualified doctor before undergoing any sort of medical procedure. There is recovery time for surgeries and nonsurgical procedures, so doctors recommend timing everything months before the big day.

