How magazine 'trial' turned into $1,000 bill

Like those invitation letters to Hogwarts that showered Harry Potter, the magazines kept coming and coming to the Hornsby Salon, a small family-owned hair salon.
"Starting a business, I have had other worries, and I don't need to be worrying about some magazines that I didn't sign up for or didn't get to pick out," owner Carla Murray says.
Phone caller offers magazine trial
She says it all started with a phone call.
"I was in between customers and didn't have much time, and the lady was talking really fast about all the magazines they had to offer me," she said.
Murray says she never would have agreed to subscribing to almost a dozen magazines for her little salon, and says all she told the woman on the phone was to send her some information. But that "information" apparently translated into "subscriptions."
Next thing she knew, she had eight subscriptions, and a collection bill for almost $1,000.
"The collection agency, Interstate Recovery Service, wants $925.44," Murray said.