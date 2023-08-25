Rio Nuevo invests in downtown buildings

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Major money is coming to Toole Street in downtown Tucson.

The Rio Nuevo board approved over $200,000 for building improvements.

The One East Toole building was transformed from an old warehouse to an event space.

Local event planner Stephanie Romero is hosting a quinceañera Friday night at the venue and says the renovations will go a long way in helping her business.

“This will open our market to the Hispanic[s] more. I think this is going to have a lot of more traffic for everybody and get to know all these places in downtown that I wasn’t aware of either," Romero said. "But I’m glad that we are here.”

Just down the street, the restaurant Bata received over $150,000 to add an outdoor patio to their restaurant.