Man barred from UA campus after multiple incidents of public sexual indecency

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The University of Arizona Police Department has issued an order prohibiting a man from being on campus property after he was arrested multiple times for public sexual indecency.

Michael Starr Todd was found exposed in his car — a 2000 White Chevrolet Astro Van with Arizona license plate: Y3A 3XS — several times on campus.

UAPD says if anyone spots Todd on the property, they should call 9-1-1 or 621-UAPD (8273).