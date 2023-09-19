Michigan State to fire coach Mel Tucker amid sexual harassment claims

Michigan State University plans to fire head football coach Mel Tucker amid sexual harassment allegations against him.

The MSU Athletics department announced the decision in a statement.

"I, with the support of administration and board, have provided Mel Tucker with written notice of intent to terminate his contract for cause. This notification process is required as part of his existing contract," said Athletic Director Alan Haller. "The notice provides Tucker with seven calendar days to respond and present reasons to me and the interim president as to why he should not be terminated for cause."

"This action does not conclude the ongoing Office for Civil Rights case; that rigorous process will continue," Haller's statement concluded.

The head coach had already been suspended without pay.

Tucker is under investigation over an incident involving Brenda Tracy, who is a rape survivor and works to educate athletes about sexual assault and harassment. Tracy alleges Tucker made sexual comments about her while masturbating over the phone without her consent.

In a statement, Tucker called the claims "completely false."

He said in part, "It was an entirely mutual, private event between two adults living at opposite ends of the country. She initiated the discussion that night, sent me a provocative picture of the two of us together, suggested what she may look like without clothes, and never once during the 36 minutes did she object in any manner, much less hang up the phone."

Tucker has more than $79 million remaining on his contract, which the school is attempting not to pay after he is fired, ESPN said.

