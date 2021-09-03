Mesa Public Schools employee arrested for inappropriate relationship with student in 2012

MESA, AZ — On Thursday, Mesa police arrested 39-year-old Jacob Zamora after a victim came forward saying he and Zamora had a relationship while underage.

Authorities say in May, a victim came forward and reported he was in a romantic relationship with Zamora when he was a 15-year-old student at Skyline High School in Mesa.

The relationship lasted from the summer of 2012 until October of that year when the victim was entering the 10th grade, police said. He told authorities that he consented to multiple sexual encounters with Zamora who was about 30 years old at the time.

Based on testimony of the victim the encounters took place at the victim’s home.

On Thursday, investigators met with Zamora and, during an interview, he reportedly admitted to having an inappropriate relationship with the victim in 2012 when he was a juvenile.

Mesa police arrested and booked Zamora on three counts of sexual conduct with a minor.

Zamora works as an auditorium manager at the high school, assisting with lighting and stage events that occur at the auditorium at the school.

When Mesa Public Schools was advised of Zamora’s criminal allegations, he was assigned to home duties pending the outcome of Mesa Public Schools investigation into the matter.

Based on Zamora’s history with this victim and him working in a school environment, investigators believe there is a possibility other students may have been victimized.

The Mesa Police Department is asking anyone with information of similar type incidents involving Zamora to please contact the Mesa Police Department at 480-644-2211.

