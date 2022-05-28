MCSO searching for man who went underwater at Lake Pleasant

PEORIA, AZ — Maricopa County Sheriff's officials are looking for a man who reportedly went underwater at Lake Pleasant and did not resurface.
Officials were called to the lake Saturday around 11 a.m. after reports of a possible drowning incident near South Barker Island.
MCSO said the man was not wearing a life jacket when he went into the water.
It's not yet known what led to the incident.
Multiple people have died at Lake Pleasant within the last month, prompting officials to urge extra safety precautions on the lake.
- April 24, 2022: 20-year-old Neria Aranbayev drowns at Lake Pleasant
- May 2, 2022: Body recovered at Lake Pleasant after searching for a man who went underwater.
- May 8, 2022: 83-year-old Rosario Benitez and several others were thrown from their boat due to waves at Lake Pleasant Sunday night. Benitez died from her injuries.
- May 18, 2022: Officials say the body of the 18-year-old man who went underwater at Lake Pleasant and didn't resurface was recovered Sunday evening.
- May 21, 2022: 32-year-old Tehanah Smith dies after suffering injury during boating accident at Lake Pleasant.
Lake Pleasant and other Arizona water destinations are expected to be busy during Memorial Day weekend.
With the influx of recents accidents, injuries, and deaths on our lakes, MCSO DUI Task Force will be conducting strict lake safety measures this #MemorialDayweekend.— Maricopa County Sheriff's Office (@mcsoaz) May 27, 2022
There will be a zero tolerance policy for ALL park and boating violations. #SafetyFirst #ZeroTolerance pic.twitter.com/YBnO8FVwwf