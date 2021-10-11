MCSO deputy dies after alleged attack by suspect in Avondale

AVONDALE, AZ — The Maricopa County Sheriff deputy who was allegedly attacked by a suspect at one of their substations has succumbed to his injuries, officials confirmed Monday.

The deputy, identified as Juan Miguel Ruiz, never regained consciousness after his injuries, Sheriff Paul Penzone said Monday morning.

Medical teams have Ruiz on life support as they work to donate his organs at the request of his family, Penzone said.

The deputy had been with the department for almost three years, according to officials.

Officials say 30-year-old Clinton Robert Hurley was being processed for felony warrants when he assaulted the deputy at a substation near Van Buren Street and Dysart Road.

The suspect reportedly beat the deputy unconscious during the attack, Penzone said. The deputy reportedly attempted to radio for help multiple times.

Other deputies who responded to help the injured deputy found him in a holding cell and placed him in a squad car to take him to the hospital.

Hurley fled the scene in the sheriff’s Tahoe after the assault. He later abandoned the Tahoe and carjacked another vehicle, according to MCSO Sheriff Paul Penzone.

He was later shot by a homeowner when he tried to break into the victim's home near 373rd Avenue and Buckeye Road in Tonopah.

Officials say the suspect and homeowner knew each other and have a history of not getting along.

Tactical units were able to locate Hurley nearby with a gunshot wound and take him into custody. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition, officials say.