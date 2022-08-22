McDonald’s Is Testing The Chicken Big Mac In The US

What does “Two chicken patties, special sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles, onions on a sesame seed bun” mean? If you’ve been around long enough to notice something very different about that phrase, we should grab lunch. But even if you have never heard the vintage McDonald’s commercial, putting the ingredients together gives you a pretty good hint about what’s coming to the fast-food restaurant’s menu. Yes, it’s a chicken version of the classic Big Mac.

Earlier this year, McDonald’s sold a limited edition version of the sandwich in the U.K. Restaurants were completely sold out within 10 days of the premier of the burger, which is a marriage of a McChicken and a traditional Big Mac.

To be clear, the Chicken Big Mac has three buns around and between two crispy chicken patties with all of the Big Mac toppings: cheese, lettuce, pickles and secret sauce.

They brought it back, as seen by this Twitter post.

“Well, that escalated quickly,” the McDonald’s UK Twitter account tweeted. “Your love for the limited edition Chicken Big Mac knew no bounds and it’s sold out almost everywhere. Thank you for lovin’ it even more than we thought you would, it’ll be back soon.”

Well, that escalated quickly. Your love for the limited edition Chicken Big Mac knew no bounds and it’s sold out almost everywhere. Thank you for lovin’ it even more than we thought you would, it’ll be back soon pic.twitter.com/8hEYNTF90R — McDonald’s UK (@McDonaldsUK) February 11, 2022

McDonald’s confirmed it is offering the Chicken Big Mac for a limited time in Miami-area locations later this month.

“We’re always looking to give our fans more ways to enjoy the classic menu items they know and love,” a McDonald’s representative told Insider.

The company hinted that if it is popular enough, it could be launched at locations nationwide.

“While not everything we test makes it on our U.S. menus,” the McDonald’s spokesperson told Insider, “we’ll use this time to gather feedback from both customers and restaurant crew as we consider opportunities to offer more delicious options in the future.”

