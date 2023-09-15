Make pumpkin spice lattes and cold brew at home with these copycat recipes

What do you do when you can’t get enough pumpkin spice in your life, but your budget is straining under repeated trips to the Starbucks drive-thru?

Well, we believe no one should have to give up their favorite fall drinks or snacks. Why not recreate your favorite pumpkin spice treats at home with some easy recipes that’ll save you money and maybe even some valuable time?

And, as a bonus, the recipes shared with us by Yumna Jawad, known as Feel Good Foodie on Instagram, are all healthier alternatives.

“Pumpkins are iconic for fall decorating, but fresh pumpkins are also healthy, easy to grow and fun to cook with,” Jawad told Simplemost.

Homemade Pumpkin Spice Latte

In under five minutes, you can make your own version of the classic PSL. It has less fat, sugar and calories than the store-bought version but all the warm flavors you crave.

You can use a blender like the baristas do, but Jawad said if you don’t have access to one, you can mix everything up in a saucepan. It may just take a few minutes longer to come together.

This recipe makes two servings. That means you can have one and save the other for later — or share if you’re feeling generous. But we won’t tell if you decide to be a little selfish here!

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons pumpkin purée

1/2 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice (plus more for serving)

1 1/2 tablespoons cane sugar

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

2 cups milk, warmed

1/2 cup strong coffee or espresso

Whipped cream for serving

Instructions:

Blend all the ingredients except for the coffee. Pour coffee into the blender once everything else is well combined. Blend again for about two minutes. Pour the latte into two cups and garnish with whipped cream and pumpkin spice.

Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew

If cold brew coffee is what you crave, then this recipe brings everything to the table. It’s rich and creamy and captures the fall vibe in the perfect cup of coffee.

Jawad cautions to make sure to use pumpkin purée in this drink and not pumpkin pie filling, which is a common mistake.

Ingredients:

1 cup of half and half

3 tablespoons maple syrup

2 tablespoons pumpkin purée

1/2 teaspoon pumpkin spice

4 cups cold brew coffee

Ice

Instructions:

Mix half and half, maple syrup, purée and pumpkin spice in a bowl. Use a frother or mixer with a whisk attachment and mix until thick and foamy. Or, you can use a mason jar, put in the ingredients, seal it, and shake it for one minute. Fill a 12- to 16-oz. glass with ice cubes and pour cold-brew coffee, leaving room for the pumpkin cream on top. Add pumpkin cream and stir.

Copycat Starbucks Pumpkin Bread

Not all pumpkin spice treats need to be a drink. How about some warm, fresh pumpkin bread? We love this copycat recipe based on Starbucks’ offering.

It’s a one-bowl recipe that comes together easily and lasts up to four days after baking. You can freeze it for up to three months, but we doubt it will last that long once it comes out of the oven.

Ingredients:

1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1 tablespoon pumpkin pie spice

1 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup unsalted butter (room temperature)

1 cup cane sugar

1/4 cup light brown sugar

4 eggs

1 cup canned pumpkin (not pumpkin pie mix)

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/4 cup pumpkin seeds (optional)

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Spray the loaf pan with nonstick spray. Whisk flour, pumpkin pie spice, baking soda and salt in a medium bowl. Use a stand mixer with a whisk attachment (or hand mixer) to combine butter, sugar and brown sugar until fluffy. Add eggs, one at a time, until combined. Add canned pumpkin and extract, then combine. Add dry ingredients to the wet ingredients. Mix well and pour into the prepared pan. If using pumpkin seeds, sprinkle on top. Bake for 50 to 55 minutes or until a toothpick comes out clean when inserted in the middle of the loaf. Allow it to cool on a wire rack.

The next time you crave a little pumpkin spice in your life, give one of these recipes a try at home!

