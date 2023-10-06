Lowe’s is offering $1,500 in savings to first responders this month

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

In honor of Fire Prevention Month and National First Responders Day on Oct. 28, Lowe’s is offering a discount both online and in stores nationwide to all first responders.

Eligible first responders can sign up on Lowes’ website to receive a digital coupon book with up to $1,500 in savings. You’ll verify your status through ID.me and create a Lowe’s account to receive the discounts through email. The coupons can be redeemed anytime now through Oct. 31.

Discounts in the booklet include 30% off cabinets, 25% off Allen + Roth bath and kitchen faucets, 10% off Kobalt outdoor power equipment and power tools, $10 off fire safety products and more.

While chances are you won’t be able to take advantage of all $1,500 in savings, even using just some of the coupons can save you quite a bit of cash, especially if you need higher-priced items.

In addition to the savings, Lowe’s is also offering activities at participating stores including free fire safety demonstrations and a DIY Kids Workshop. The Heroic Fire Truck Kids Workshop will take place at participating stores from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 14. You can pre-register now through Oct. 13 to save your child’s spot.

Also, first responders can come in on Oct. 21 for free Kobalt safety glasses.

Other first responder discounts this month and beyond include ones from Reebok, which offers 50% off; Yeti, where first responders can save on select products; and Carhartt, which offers 15% off.

Other discounts include 8% off at Hotels.com and up to 30% off from Samsung. Bed, Bath & Beyond, formerly known as Overstock, is offering a free Club O membership that includes perks like 5% rewards, free returns and a price match guarantee.

Do you know any first responders who could take advantage of some of these great deals?

