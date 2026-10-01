Former Marana prison to serve as an ICE detention center

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — A former Marana prison will now serve as an ICE detention center, according to a news release by the Management & Training Center.

MTC signed a contract with ICE on Tuesday, with MTC anticipating the reopening of the facility in 60 days.

MTC provides corrections and immigration detention services to over 17,800 residents in the US, according to MTC.

The Town of Marana provided a statement on the change, explaining that the Town does not have the authority to determine whether or not the building is being operated as a prison or a detention center due to existing land-use regulations.

The Town is aware of the agreement between Management & Training Corporation (MTC) and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to operate MTC's existing private facility in Marana as an ICE detention center. The Town of Marana is not a party to the agreement.



The property has operated as a correctional facility for decades and is appropriately zoned under the Town’s existing land-use regulations for this type of use. As a result, the Town does not have authority over whether the facility is operated as a prison or an ICE detention center.



“We recognize that there are strong opinions within our community and we’ve heard from residents both in support of and in opposition to the center,” said Mayor Jon Post. “Marana Police Department remains committed to community safety and will work with all law enforcement partners, including the facility’s operators, to serve that goal."



In May, the Tucson City Council unanimously voted in a symbolic stance against the conversion of the former prison.

MTC has operated the Marana facility since 1994 under a contract with the Arizona Department of Corrections.

"As preparations move forward, MTC’s focus will be on operating the facility safely and professionally, meeting and exceeding ICE’s National Detention Standards (NDS), and providing compassionate care to the people entrusted to us," the news release states.

The detention center is expected to have 775 beds, employing around 338 full-time employees.