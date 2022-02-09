Watch
Your old Disney photos could end up in the Smithsonian

John Raoux/AP
FILE - In this Monday, March 16, 2020, file photo, the road to the entrance of Walt Disney World has few cars, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Two more unions have reached agreements with Walt Disney World over furloughs caused by the theme park resort's closure during the new coronavirus outbreak. The agreements reached late Friday, April 10, apply to security guards and workers involved in facilities and operations. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)
Posted at 8:32 PM, Feb 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-08 22:32:00-05

TAMPA, Fla. (WFTS) — The Smithsonian Museum wants your Disney photos.

The Smithsonian National Museum of American History is asking families nationwide to send in old pictures at Walt Disney World or Disneyland.

"Our team at the National Museum of American History is working on a future project, and we’re looking for images that capture your experiences as guests," the museum says in a statement on its website.

The pictures can include friends and family, Cinderella's castle, or even a snapshot with Sleeping Beauty.

People who submit photos are asked to include a description of what the photo and visit meant to them.

The museum says it won't be able to use all the pictures it receives for the project because it has limited space.

For more information or to submit your photos, click here.

This story was originally published on abcactionnews.com.

