Walt Disney World to charge resort guests for overnight parking beginning March 21

Walt Disney World resort hotels will soon be charging guests for overnight vehicle parking, beginning March 21, 2018.

The fee will be applied to resort guests' hotel bill upon check-out.

The parking rates are categorized by resort category:

Disney Value Resorts: $13 per night

$13 per night Disney Moderate Resorts: $19 per night

$19 per night Disney Deluxe and Deluxe Villa Resorts: $24 per night

$24 per night Disney Deluxe Resorts Valet Parking: $33 per night

Complimentary standard parking will still be available for guests staying at the Campsites at Disney's Fort Wilderness Resort. (each campsite has a parking space for one vehicle)

Guests wishing to enjoy dining, shopping, entertainment and recreation experiences at the Disney Resort hotels for the day will receive complimentary standard self-parking as well.

Disney Vacation Club Members will not be charged for standard overnight self-parking when staying at a DVC Deluxe Villa.

If you make your resort reservation before March 21, 2018, you will not be charged for overnight parking.

