Skyline Chili products recalled after customers find cream of chicken soup in cans

WASHINGTON — Morgan Foods has recalled 2,205 pounds of Skyline Chili products after customers reported cans labeled as chili actually contained cream of chicken soup.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service said cans of "Skyline Original Chili" have been recalled due to misbranding and undeclared allergens due to the mix-up. Impacted cans have lot code "L2121" and product code "CHC8T UPY" listed on the bottom of the can. The best by date is Dec. 21, 2023.

Cans were packed in trays marked as "Skyline Original Chili" with an expiration date of Dec. 21, 2024. The product contains milk, wheat and soy, known allergens that were not declared on the product label.

While there have been no reports of adverse reactions due to people consuming the products, FSIS said customers are asked to throw the cans away or return them to the place of purchase.

The items were shipped to retail locations nationwide and FSIS said it is "concerned that some product may be in consumers' pantries."

Anyone with food safety questions can call the USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-647-6854.

This story was originally published by Taylor Weiter on Scripps station WCPO in Cincinnati.