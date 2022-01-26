Seniors helping seniors in Florida

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (WPTV) — Seniors are helping seniors in Florida.

Marvin Anter is a retired school teacher who needs help getting around.

"He takes me to different places, like to different doctors and sometimes we just drive around," Anter said.

John Delahunt, 83, retired last year. No longer did he have to wake up at 5 a.m. to go to work.

"What day is this? I lost all sense of the day. It is a Tuesday or a Wednesday? I had nothing to do," Delahunt said.

He wanted to stay busy, so he started volunteering for the Alpert Jewish Family Services AmeriCorp program. That's when John and Marvin met.

Delahunt is able to help Anter out several times a week, taking him to a doctor's appointment or just having a meal together.

"Give them companionship, socialization, transportation to doctor's appointments, to grocery shopping," said Cara Gottlieb, the director of the Alpert Jewish Family Services AmeriCorp program.

Delahunt is among 30 volunteers helping more than 100 seniors.

"They do get paid, it is a paid volunteer position. They get reimbursed for their miles," Gottlieb said.

For Delahunt, it's about building a friendship and helping others.

"This isn't a job and it never will be a job. This is between this man and me," Delahunt said.

This story was originally reported by Tania Rogers on wptv.com.