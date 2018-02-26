IHOP will be giving away free pancakes on Tuesday — National Pancake Day

IHOP is on a quest. A quest to raise $5 million for local children’s hospitals and give away free pancakes. Not a bad deal!

On Tuesday February 27 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., IHOP will be giving away free short stacks of original buttermilk pancakes and asking for donations to help children battling illness.

A short stack of pancakes normally sells for $4.79.

Since the annual tradition began in 2006, IHOP has raised nearly $30 million.

"For 60 years, IHOP and our franchisees have made it our mission to support the communities we serve. IHOP National Pancake Day is our declaration to pancake lovers everywhere that we are committed to giving back in meaningful ways," said Darren Rebelez, President of IHOP. "At IHOP, we think doing good is delicious. Every stack of pancakes we serve on our signature day counts toward helping our charity partners improve the health and lives of millions of children and families across the country."

This year, IHOP will be partnering with the Children's Miracle Network Hospitals, The Lukemia and Lymphoma Society and Shriners Hospitals for Children.