GoodwillDate: Couples across the country taking part in goofy dating trend

Love is in the air — and, at your neighborhood Goodwill Store, love is also a bargain.

According to Klassie Alcine, Director of Community Engagement for Goodwill, (her title is especially appropriate for Valentine’s Day), the idea started with a couple in Florida.

They decided to get each other gifts at Goodwill, which has started with the nationwide trend #GoodwillDate.

Here are the rules:

Each person picks out their significant other's (or BFF’s) surprise outfit at Goodwill with a $10 budget.

Then the couple exchanges outfits and goes on a date.

Don't forget to take a picture!

That photographic memory is displayed on social media channels such as Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter using #GoodwillDate.

Your heart can feel a little fuller knowing your support is helping Goodwill empower people with special challenges get and keep productive jobs.

Everybody wins and, somewhere, Cupid is smiling.