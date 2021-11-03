College students create bucket list app where users help each other achieve goals

SAN DIEGO, Calif. — Climb Mount Everest, see some pandas, scuba dive on the Great Barrier Reef – they're all things completed by people on the Bucket app.

"The coolest most rewarding part of this has been the response," said Trent Wann, Bucket CEO.

He said the social media platform has steadily grown every month since it was created back in January.

Wann and several other San Diego State University graduates and current students thought, "Why not make your bucket list social?"

"When you do create your bucket list, it's shared with the community, so everyone on the app can see it, and what you're adding, and what you're completing," said Wann.

There's also a feature where you can ask for help checking off your list or offer help to others.

"Someone can put, 'Hey I wanna learn how to rock climb,' and if you know how, you can offer up your assistance," Wann explained.

Wann said launching Bucket during the pandemic actually worked in their favor because so many people were planning what they wanted to do when they finally could.

"It's about connecting to the things you haven't yet done and during the pandemic, that was what we had and so we had a lot of people planning," he said.

So far, there have been over 70,000 bucket list items created and counting.

Wann said the app is definitely living up to its slogan:

"Because social media should connect us through what we want to do, not just what we've done."

"Hearing that they're actively using it and it's bringing them value," he said. "And that they're using it to live life to the fullest its been really rewarding."

Learn more about the app at www.thebucketapp.com.

This story was originally published by Lindsey Peña at KGTV.