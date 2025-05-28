Watch Now
Scripps News Life

Actions

United will require passengers to check in for their flights sooner

Previously, the airline required passengers who weren't checking a bag to be checked in 30 minutes before takeoff.
United Airlines planes
United Airlines
United Airlines planes at Chicago O'Hare Airport.
United Airlines planes
Posted

United Airlines will start requiring all passengers traveling within the U.S. to be checked in for their flights 45 minutes before departure.

Previously, the airline required passengers who weren't checking a bag to be checked in 30 minutes before takeoff.

Passengers traveling internationally are required to check in for their flights at least an hour in advance, according to United's website. There are also special time limits for certain airports in the U.S. that may require you to check in sooner.

RELATED STORY | <b>New baggage fees take effect for Southwest Airlines customers</b>

In a statement provided to multiple media outlets, United said the change "brings greater consistency" for its customers and meets the standard set by several other airlines.

Airlines like American and Delta have a 45-minute cutoff for domestic passengers checking baggage.

Most travel experts and airport officials will advise you to arrive at the airport at least two hours before your plane is scheduled to depart.

Typically, the window to check in for a flight opens 24 hours before your departure.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Scripps News Life 480x360

Covering the stories that inspire and impact everyday lives.