An easy holiday seafood recipe: One-pan puttanesca

Holiday cooking doesn’t have to be complicated.

Scripps News food and wellness contributor Jessica DeLuise shares a one-pan seafood puttanesca that’s bold, briny and bursting with flavor. It's a festive pasta dish inspired by the Feast of the Seven Fishes.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT | Make these red wine braised short ribs for a cozy holiday dinner

Seafood Pasta Putanesca

Ingredients



1lb pasta of choice

½ lb shrimp (approx)

½ lb calamari (approx)

½ lb sea scallops (approx)

4 anchovies, jarred in olive oil

½ cup olives, kalamata and catelvetrano

6 cloves of garlic, minced

2 tbsp olive oil

2 tbsp capers

2 tbsp tomato paste

1-28 oz can of peeled or crushed San marzano tomatoes

¼ tsp of salt (possible, see instructions)

¼ tsp black pepper

Optional: 1 tsp red pepper flakes, more or less, to taste

Optional: 1 tsp red pepper flakes, more or less, to taste 2-3 cups reserved pasta water

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT | Holiday cocktail recipe: Learn how to make 'The Nutcracker'

Instructions



Heat a large, wide pan over low-medium heat and add the olive oil.

Mince the garlic and add it to the pan with the oil.

Cook the garlic for 2-3 minutes.

Add the anchovies to the same pan, breaking them up with a wooden spoon until they melt into the oil.

Stir in the tomato paste and cook for 1–2 minutes until it darkens slightly.

Roughly chop the olives and add the olives and capers to the pan.

Use your spoon to move all of the ingredients to the perimeter of the pan.

Pat the scallops dry.

Add the scallops to the pan and sear undisturbed for 2–3 minutes until deeply golden on each side.

Flip the scallops and cook for another 1–2 minutes, then remove them from the pan and set aside.

Add the red pepper flakes, if using, and black pepper.

Add the entire can of tomatoes. If you use peeled tomatoes, use your spoon to break them up.

Add about ¼ cup water to the can and swirl it around to pick up the remaining tomatoes. Dump the water into the pan.

Let the sauce simmer while you cook that pasta, shrimp, and calamari.

Bring a large pot of water to a boil.

Add the pasta and cook according to package directions until just al dente.

Remove the pasta with a slotted spoon and transfer to a large bowl.

Using the same boiling water, add the shrimp and cook for 4-5 minutes, just until pink and opaque.

Remove the shrimp with a slotted spoon and transfer to the bowl with the pasta.

Add the calamari to the same water and cook for 2-3 minutes, just until opaque.

Remove the calamari with a slotted spoon and add it to the bowl with the shrimp and pasta.

Add 1-2 cups of reserved pasta water to the sauce. Bring the sauce to a gentle simmer.

Taste the sauce before adding salt. Salt as needed.

Add the scallops to the sauce and cook for about 1 minute until fully cooked through.

In the pan or large bowl, toss the pasta, shrimp, and calamari with the tomato sauce.

Serve warm, garnished with fresh parsley.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT | Put a festive holiday twist on classic Hanukkah latkes with this recipe