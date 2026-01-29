NHTSA says faulty battery modules in VW ID.4s could pose fire risk

Nearly 44,000 Volkswagen ID.4 vehicles are being recalled due to a potentially faulty battery that could cause fires, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said.

The recall affects model years 2023 through 2025.

The NHTSA said “the high-voltage battery modules may experience thermal propagation, possibly resulting in a vehicle fire” in rare circumstances. A root cause has not been identified despite significant analysis.

The recall follows three reported incidents of high-voltage batteries overheating. Although no cause has been determined, the agency said updated self-discharge detection software would have warned of a potential self-discharge before the incidents occurred.

The NHTSA noted that affected vehicles could experience a loss of range prior to overheating.

Volkswagen said it will check the battery health of affected vehicles and update their software. The company will replace high-voltage batteries when needed. Because of the age of the vehicles, they remain under warranty, and owners should not face any out-of-pocket expenses.

Volkswagen reported the three incidents to NHTSA.

Owner notification letters are expected to begin going out in March with instructions on where to have vehicles inspected.

