Dogs traveling into the US are subject to new rules

If you’re thinking of bringing your dog out of the country, there are new rules for its entry back into the U.S.

Guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention require dogs to be microchipped and at least 6 months of age when they enter the country.

A microchip is quick to register and has several benefits, as it contains your contact information and address in case you get separated from your pet.

Your dog must also be accompanied by a Dog Import Form, which is completed online.

If the dog has only been in rabies-free or low-risk countries in the past six months, then only the Dog Import Form is required.

But if the dog has been in any countries with high risk for rabies in the past six months, then a rabies vaccination form is required in addition to the Dog Import Form. There is one rabies certification form for U.S.-vaccinated dogs and another for foreign-vaccinated dogs.

In addition to meeting all the above requirements, a dog entering the U.S. must also appear healthy upon arrival.

Click here for a detailed list of requirements from the CDC.