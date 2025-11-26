Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Scripps News Life

Actions

Americans ditch home cooking as Thanksgiving restaurant reservations surge by 13%

Some families are finding a middle ground by choosing takeout options, which can offer convenience without the full cost of restaurant dining.
Cheers,At,Dinner,Together,In,Restaurant
Olexander_ua/Shutterstock.com
Cheers,At,Dinner,Together,In,Restaurant
Posted

More Americans are ditching the kitchen this Thanksgiving as restaurant reservations surge 13% compared to last year, according to OpenTable data.

The shift away from home cooking comes as tariffs, immigration crackdowns and extreme weather drive up both grocery and menu prices across the country.

RELATED STORY | Some families are 'adopting' turkeys for Thanksgiving instead of eating them

Food prices climbed at their fastest pace in three years this summer, putting additional pressure on household budgets during the holiday season.

While eating out may reduce the stress of holiday meal preparation, it's unlikely to save money. Restaurant prices are rising faster than grocery costs, making dining out an expensive alternative to traditional home-cooked meals.

Some families are finding a middle ground by choosing takeout options, which can offer convenience without the full cost of restaurant dining.

RELATED STORY | Your turkey’s pop-up timer is lying to you — here’s what to trust instead

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Scripps News Life 480x360

Covering the stories that inspire and impact everyday lives.