Punxsutawney Phil to make his 2025 Groundhog Day prediction

Despite lacking formal meteorology training, Punxsutawney Phil delivers one of the most anticipated weather forecasts of the year.

On Sunday, Phil will weigh in on whether there will be six more weeks of winter or if spring will get an early start.

The tradition dates back 140 years. According to data, he has seen his shadow 107 times compared to not seeing his shadow 22 times. There is no record from 10 Groundhog Days.

Last year marked the end of a three-year streak when Phil saw his shadow.

Despite the pomp and circumstance around Phil when he wriggles out of his burrow, Phil’s accuracy is dubious.

In the 21st century, Phil has been less than 50% accurate with his forecasts. But by failing to see his shadow in 2024, Phil accurately predicted an early spring. February 2024 marked the third-warmest in U.S. history. Well above-average warmth persisted into March, government forecasters said.

National Weather Service's Climate Prediction Center is forecasting a high probability of warm weather in the eastern U.S. for the next month.

Several other rodents are in the weather prognostication business, including Buckeye Chuck in Ohio and Staten Island Chuck in New York.

