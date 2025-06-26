Nestlé joins clean label movement: Pledges to remove artificial dyes by mid-2026

Food maker Nestle announced it is the latest company planning to eliminate certain food dyes from its products in the coming years. Nestle said that it plans to remove FD&C colors from all products by mid-2026.

Nestle is the maker of dozens of brands, including KitKat, Hot Pockets, Stouffer's and Häagen-Dazs. It also owns several pet food brands, including Purina.

“Consumers enjoy a wide variety of foods and beverages as part of their daily diet. They want choice and value shaped by a dynamic – and highly personal – combination of nutrition, quality, price and convenience,” said Marty Thompson, CEO of Nestlé USA. “Whether it’s an easy and nutritious family meal, an occasional snack, or a satisfying cup of coffee, we are always looking for different ways to offer great tasting, compelling choices for our consumers. As their diverse dietary preferences and nutritional needs evolve, we evolve with them.”

The Food and Drug Administration says food dyes are generally safe. The Food and Drug Administration said the food dyes are commonly used in cereal, beverages, gelatins, puddings, dairy products, and confections.

The Cleveland Clinic says some studies have linked artificial food dyes like Red 40 to hyperactivity. The Cleveland Clinic also says that Red 40 contains benzene, which has been linked to higher rates of cancer.

“I recommend minimizing food dyes in your kids’ diets,” Cleveland Clinic dietitian Julia Zumpano said. “And if there is a cancer risk in your family, I would encourage you to be even more vigilant in avoiding artificial dyes.”

The FDA asked food companies to remove Red dye No. 3 from products earlier than the originally set deadlines, which were announced at the beginning of the year following findings that the dye raised the risk of cancer in rats.

Food producers have been given two years to reformulate their products to avoid Red No. 3, while drugmakers will have until 2028 to reformulate their products.