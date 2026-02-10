An elegant Valentine's Day steak dinner you can make at home

Want an elegant dinner without the restaurant price tag?

These sirloin steak roll-ups are stuffed with pesto and fresh greens and served with roasted garlic leeks and golden potatoes. The flavors are bold, but the techniques are simple.

Scripps News food and wellness contributor Jessica DeLuise, PA-C, shows us how to bring it all together at home.

Sirloin steak roll-ups stuffed with pesto and greens with roasted garlic, leeks and golden potatoes

Makes about four servings



1- 1 ½ lb sirloin steak

1 cup basil pesto (store-bought or homemade)

1 cup balsamic vinegar

2 cups baby spinach or mixed greens

2 oz grated pecorino romano cheese

1 lb golden potatoes, cut into 1 inch pieces

3 leeks, trimmed and cut into 1 inch rounds

3 tbsp avocado or olive oil, divided

1 tbsp honey

1 tsp granulated garlic

½ tsp salt, divided

½ tsp black pepper, divided

Optional garnish: Grated Pecorino romano cheese

Instructions:

