Kennedy Chanell KGUN 9

Despite KGUN 9 being her first job in journalism, Kennedy Chanell has interned and worked in media since she was 14, with positions at ESPN , ESPN+, The Washington City Paper, The World Bank, WLEX 18, The Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and more.

Born and raised in S.E. Washington D.C., Kennedy received a bachelor's degree in multimedia journalism from the University of Kentucky. She received a master's degree in mass communications from Arizona State University.

When she is not in the newsroom, Kennedy spends her time listening to music. Some of her favorite artists, include Jill Scott, SiR, Mos Def and Jay Rock. She also loves to knit, crochet and sew.