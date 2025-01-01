Jessica Canchola joined KGUN in July of 2025. She was born and raised in Tucson and graduated from the University of Arizona with a degree in Journalism and Environmental Science.

Jessica started her news career in newspapers covering local stories in and around Southern Arizona, primarily focusing on environmental issues.

In 2013, she decided to transition into broadcast and started off on the assignment desk. After two years, she moved into producing newscasts and over time grew into the role of Executive Producer.

In her free time, Jessica loves to travel to the lake and go camping. She also loves spending time with her fiancé, Nathan, and their two dogs, Tater and Meatball.