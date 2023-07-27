This Japanese coffee jelly recipe is unexpectedly delicious

While coffee and jelly might seem like a … strange combination, to put it lightly, coffee jelly is actually a relatively common treat in Japan and has recently made its way to U.S. soil. The dessert is made of a combination of (surprise) coffee and jelly. It’s surprisingly simple to make.

The dessert actually has its roots in both British and American gastronomy but ended up in Japan during the 1960s after a Japanese coffee shop got a hold of the recipe. It can now be found in many restaurants, cafes and grocery stores across the country, and is known as “kohii zerii” in Japanese.

The cool refreshing texture of the jelly, combined with the rich, sweet coffee make for a truly unforgettable treat. Here’s the scoop on how to make it.

For the SpruceEats version of the recipe, you’ll need gelatin powder, water, black coffee, sugar and whipped cream for topping (optional).

Start by combining the gelatin powder and water in a small bowl. Next, add your coffee and sugar to a saucepan over medium-high heat until it reaches a near boil. After you turn off the heat, fold in the gelatin mixture until it’s completely dissolved. Let it cool for 10 to 15 minutes. After it’s cooled, pour it into a baking dish and refrigerate it for at least five hours until it’s set.

Take the gelatin out of the fridge, and cut it into ½-inch cubes while in the dish. You can place the cubes into the glass or dish of your choice, and then garnish with whipped cream.

To get the most flavorful results, it’s best to use a strong coffee such as an espresso. Instead of using whipped cream, you can also pour sweetened heavy cream or condensed milk over your coffee jello cubes for a different visual effect. Wandercooks suggests adding a sprig of mint, coffee beans or chocolate shavings, or serving it in a parfait with matcha ice cream and red bean — which all sounds good to us!

Enjoy!

