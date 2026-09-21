Truly Nolen wants to keep you and your home safe from rattlesnake bites in Southern Arizona

Disclaimer: This segment of It’s So AZ is paid for by Truly Nolen Pest Control. All statements and opinions are those of the sponsor and do not necessarily reflect the views of KGUN-TV.

Truly Nolen knows the dangers of rattlesnakes and other pests lurking around your home or office. In fact, they've been the leading pest control experts in Southern Arizona since 1955!

As the pros, they've learned that snakes spotted around your home or office usually is a sign of other pests they're utilizing as a food source.

The good news is that Truly Nolen offers free and thorough home inspections led by highly trained technicians. Their tactics and techniques help keep homes pest free and hopefully snake free too!

Leave it to the pros. Call Truly Nolen at 1-800-GO-TRULY or visit their website at www.trulynolen.com

