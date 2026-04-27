Truly Nolen Pest Control is a family legacy that started in Tucson, Arizona and is now a worldwide company

Disclaimer: This segment of It’s So AZ is paid for by Truly Nolen. All statements and opinions are those of the sponsor and do not necessarily reflect the views of KGUN-TV.

Truly Nolen Pest Control is more than fun mouse cars and high quality service. It’s a family legacy that’s lives on today, making it the largest family-owned pest control company in the world.

When Truly David Nolen started his company back in 1955, he stuck to traditional values that guide the company’s success today. He believed that in order to provide great customer service, a company needs to take care of their employees.

Now, more than 70 years later, Truly David Nolen’s relatives are making sure to follow in his footsteps.

Michelle Nolen, one of Truly Nolen’s daughters and first to be employed at the company, wants to keep things simple just like her father. Customer care and employee satisfaction are among her top priorities, while continuing to stay connected to the community and partnering with vendors that align with their brand.

Known for high quality service, Truly Nolen treats their employees just like their customers. See how TRULY different, Truly Nolen is. Call 800-GO-TRULY to schedule a home inspection and learn more.

