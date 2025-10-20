Truly Nolen gives back to the community they've served since 1955 with their annual events

Truly Nolen loves giving back to the community they serve. Since opening on 1955, they’ve been part of the It’s So AZ community for decades, and know they have their clients to thank.

As a pest control company, Truly Nolen does all sorts of community events one would never expect a standard pest control company to take part in— But, Truly Nolen is not your average company.

From field trips for students engaging in their Good Bug, Bad Bug class to helping host Girl Scouts rappelling off one of the tallest skyscrapers in Tucson, there’s so much more to Truly Nolen than meets the eye.

October is one of their favorite months to serve the community because of their Truly Nolen Spooktacular event. Since 2013, Truly Nolen employees have been visiting local children’s hospitals to bring Halloween fun to the kids there. They love decorating pumpkins and dressing up in costume to bring joy to the patients who are unable to go trick-or-treating.

What started at Tucson Medical Center has grown now to include multiple states and hospitals— bringing Halloween happiness to kids all over the country and even Canada!

For a quality company, rooted in community, contact Truly Nolen Pest Control. They’ve served the Southern Arizona community for years & would love to help you too.

Call (800) GO-TRULY for more information or visit www.trulynolen.com

