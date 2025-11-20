The Tucson Breakdown That Built a Global Family Business with Truly Nolen

Disclaimer: This segment of It’s So AZ is paid for by Truly Nolen Pest Control. All statements and opinions are those of the sponsor and do not necessarily reflect the views of KGUN-TV.

This article was written with help from AI technologies. Please consult with a professional for further information.

Seeing those yellow mouse cars around town is SO AZ — but Truly Nolen's story started right here in Tucson.

In the 1950s, Truly Nolen bought a small car to advertise his pest control business — but it broke down at a busy Tucson intersection before he could even use it.

With no money to fix it, he left the car at a gas station, scrawling his name and phone number on the side. Calls started coming in anyway — and a genius advertising idea was born.

By the late ‘50s, Nolen expanded his fleet, first with an “Ant Truck” — a VW pickup outfitted with antennae — before switching to mouse cars in the mid-60s for his sales team.

Today, those mouse cars are recognized worldwide, and Truly Nolen remains a family-owned company proud of its Tucson beginnings.

That pride shines in community events like the annual Truly Nolen Car Show, which started small but now features classic cars, kids’ activities, face painting, and trophies for participants.

The event also gives back — with toy drives benefiting local organizations like the Tucson Children’s Clinic and Ronald McDonald House.

If you’re looking for quality pest control from a company rooted in community and family values, trust Truly Nolen. Call (800) GO-TRULY, or visit www.trulynolen.com for more information.

