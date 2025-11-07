Rolling Thru Time Auto Museum is Tucson's Largest Collection of Vehicles and So Much More Than You Think

Disclaimer: This segment of It’s So AZ is paid for by Rolling Thru Time Auto Museum. All statements and opinions are those of the sponsor and do not necessarily reflect the views of KGUN-TV.

Discover Tucson’s Largest Auto Collection

Nestled in the heart of Tucson, Rolling Thru Time Auto Museum is a sprawling 77,000-square-foot tribute to automotive history. Founded by a local collector whose passion began with a first car at age 14, the museum has grown into one of Southern Arizona’s largest collections — boasting more than 250 vehicles.

History on Wheels for All Ages

From antique firetrucks and tractors to model Ts, muscle cars, and rare bicycles, every corner brings a surprise. Visitors can also browse hundreds of die cast car models, explore themed displays, and soak in the nostalgia that car lovers crave. It’s a hands-on, family-friendly experience that leaves guests amazed at the scale and variety.

Something for Every Enthusiast

The museum’s mix of unique vehicles, farm equipment, and interactive exhibits makes it more than just a car gallery — it’s a living piece of Tucson’s history. Whether you’re here for the classics or just looking for a fun afternoon with loved ones, Rolling Thru Time offers good vibes and plenty to see.

Plan Your Visit

Rolling Thru Time Auto Museum is open Thursday through Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Admission is $15 for adults, $12 for military and seniors, and $10 for children. Kids under 5 are free. Discounts are available for groups and active-duty service members.

Learn More

For directions, event updates, and more on special programs, visit the official website: www.rttmuseum.com.

