Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
It's So AZ

Actions

Popular Liberty Tax location opens in new and more convenient space off Broadway Blvd in Tucson, Arizona

Stop into the this new and improved Liberty Tax location located at 7531 E. Broadway Blvd. making more room for more deductions this year
Liberty Tax off Broadway Blvd is ready to help you find those deductions this tax season.
Liberty Tax Broadway Blvd Its So AZ
Posted

Disclaimer: This segment of It’s So AZ is paid for by Liberty Tax off Broadway Blvd. All statements and opinions are those of the sponsor and do not necessarily reflect the views of KGUN-TV.

A popular Tucson Liberty Tax has moved to a bigger & more convenient location at 7531 E. Broadway Blvd.! Owner, Obed Mutanya, welcomes back his loyal clients as well as new clients to help you with taxes this season.

From personal taxes to business taxes, as well as year round bookkeeping services, this Liberty Tax is ready to guide you through the process to get you those deductions you’re looking for.

Popular this year are questions involving the Big, Beautiful Bill and Obed and his team can offer free consultations to assist with new information.

Stop into this Liberty Tax or visit their website to learn more https://www.libertytax.com/income-tax-preparation-locations/arizona/tucson/13660#schedule-franchise-appointment

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

It's So AZ

It's So AZ