New Desert Drifter Coffee Experience Opens in Tucson with Two More Locations on The Way

A new coffee experience has arrived in the Tucson community. Desert Drifter, locally roasted and proudly “cactus approved,” opened its first coffee shop in Tucson, offering premium drinks and fresh food with deep local connections.

Owners say their goal is to serve the people of Tucson with products they can be proud to drink or eat. “We want you to taste the Desert Drifter difference,” they explained, emphasizing the shop’s partnership with what they believe is Tucson’s top coffee roaster. Their beans are sourced from higher elevations, roasted to their exact specifications, and brewed to perfection.

Beyond coffee, Desert Drifter offers fruit smoothies, breakfast sandwiches from Holy Focaccia, chocolate drinks featuring Tucson Chocolate Factory products, and covered candies from Dirty T Tamarindo. Every menu item reflects the shop’s commitment to local partnerships and doing things “the right way.”

Inside, customers will find a vibrant, colorful space designed to showcase the spirit and beauty of the desert. Along the walls, Desert Drifter’s brand identity shines — a visual reminder of their mission to work hard for Tucson while keeping the atmosphere warm and welcoming.

The Tucson flagship location is open now at:

📍 419 W Speedway Blvd, Tucson, AZ 85705

🕒 Hours: Monday–Sunday, 5 AM – 7 PM

Two more Desert Drifter locations are coming soon:

📍 10325 N La Cañada Drive, Oro Valley, AZ 85737 – Opening soon

📍 3955 E Broadway Blvd, Tucson, AZ 85711 – Opening soon

For more information, menu offerings, and updates on new locations, visit DesertDrifterCoffee.com.

