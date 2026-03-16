Life in Tucson, Arizona's Northwest Luxury Corridor looks different when you live in Dove Mountain

Disclaimer: This segment of It’s So AZ is paid for by Dove Mountain. All statements and opinions are those of the sponsor and do not necessarily reflect the views of KGUN-TV.

This article was written with help from AI technologies. Please consult Dove Mountain for further information.

Tucked into Southern Arizona’s breathtaking high desert, Dove Mountain is the crown jewel of Tucson’s northwest luxury corridor. Nestled between Oro Valley and the Catalina Foothills, with quick access to I‑10, this resort‑lifestyle community blends natural beauty with refined living. Here, protected desert and mountain vistas stretch endlessly toward the horizon — views you can count on now and forever.

No other community in Southern Arizona delivers what Dove Mountain does: brand‑new custom builds, golf‑front estates, and the prestige of being anchored by The Ritz‑Carlton, Dove Mountain. Residents enjoy the rare mix of modern architecture, privacy, and access to 81 holes of championship golf across three elite clubs — an experience unrivaled anywhere else in the region.

Life at Dove Mountain feels like living at a five‑star resort every day. Fine dining, spa retreats, wellness amenities, and miles of scenic trails are just steps from your front door. One‑story designs ensure your priceless mountain views — and home value — are protected, while massive lots and gated enclaves guarantee serenity.

For those ready to explore, model homes are open daily, and the Dove Mountain sales team can help match you with the perfect property — whether that’s a custom home from a premier builder or a stunning lot for your dream design. Visit http://www.dovemountain.com to see why Dove Mountain is The Natural Choice — and The Right Move!

