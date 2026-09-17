Hughes Federal Credit Union believes their most important asset is their Tucson community members

Disclaimer: This segment of It’s So AZ is paid for by Hughes Federal Credit Unit All statements and opinions are those of the sponsor and do not necessarily reflect the views of KGUN-TV.

This article was written with help from AI technologies.

For more than 74 years, Hughes Federal Credit Union has served Tucson, with a focus that extends beyond its financial services and into the community.

From teaching financial literacy and providing college scholarships to putting money back into members’ pockets, the credit union focuses on helping its members and supporting organizations and programs throughout the Tucson area.

Hughes Federal Credit Union pays monthly dividends to all of its members, regardless of their balance. Its profits are also reinvested into the community through local partnerships, financial education and support for organizations working directly in the community.

Bringing Financial Literacy Into Tucson Classrooms

Financial education is one way Hughes Federal Credit Union supports young people in Tucson.

The credit union goes into local classrooms to teach students about how money works, including budgeting, saving and understanding credit.

Hughes also supports a program with the University of Arizona that brings university students into classrooms to teach financial lessons.

Helping Local Students Pay for College

Hughes Federal Credit Union also helps students prepare for college through its Earn to Learn program. Through the program, students receive matching dollars for the money they save for school.

The credit union also offers $20,000 in scholarships to 10 local high school students each year, further supporting educational opportunities for young people in Tucson.

How to Become a Member

Membership at Hughes Federal Credit Union is open to anyone who lives, worships or attends school in the area.

Those interested in learning more can visit one of Hughes Federal Credit Union’s seven branches or HughesFCU.org.

